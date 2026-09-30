LIKE MOTHER, LIKE CUB Chonkiest Bear Carries On Family Tradition With Contest Win A male bear that overcame a serious leg injury won the Alaskan contest. Courtesy of Fat Bear Week.

The winner of the annual Fat Bear Week has been crowned: 89 Backpack. The adult male bear won by just over 5,000 votes, with 103,344 total. The runner-up, a female bear named 910, earned 98,253 votes. The annual competition determines which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve has packed on the most impressive weight ahead of hibernation season. The chonkiest champ’s name was inspired by his childhood, when he was often seen clinging to his mother’s back, who was similarly a former Fat Bear Week champion. Winners also run in 910’s family. Her mother, 409 Beadnose, is a two-time winner of the competition. The win is big for Backpack, who overcame a serious leg injury in 2007, when he was just a cub. Naomi Boak, a former communication specialist for the Katmai Conservancy, called him “a gentleman bear.” “Unlike many large adult male bears, Backpack hasn’t shown much aggression toward his competitors,” his competition bio read. “He’ll stand up for himself when necessary, but he prefers to use a quiet strength to gain access to preferred fishing spots.”

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