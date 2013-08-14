Chris Brown Sued for Assault, 'Bachelor' Star Gia Allemand Dies

Good Afternoon,

Chris Brown’s string of legal troubles continues. Brown is being sued by a cousin of singer Frank Ocean regarding a January incident where the two men’s entourages got into a brawl over a parking spot. Yes, a parking spot. TMZ

The Bachelor contestant Gia Allemand has died at the age of 29 after being hospitalized Monday night. Allemand competed on bachelor Jake Pavelka’s season and also appeared on Bachelor Pad. People

Goodbye, Dr. Cristina Yang! Sandra Oh announced that she will leave Grey’s Anatomy after the upcoming tenth season. “Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go," she said. The Hollywood Reporter

Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James is one rich woman! James was named the world’s highest paid author by Forbes, raking in $95 million in the past year. Forbes

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice returned to court with her husband Joe. The couple pleaded not guilty to several federal fraud charges. USA Today