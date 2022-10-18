Chris Cuomo clashed with the artist formerly known as Kanye West on Monday evening after the rapper made more antisemitic comments claiming that the “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him and that he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic.

West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, made his latest bizarre allegations while calling into Cuomo’s NewsNation show from the poorly lit back seat of a car.

In response to Ye’s “Jewish underground media mafia” claim, Cuomo fired back: “Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”

West responded bluntly: “And I don’t tolerate it as a Black person. What you just said was that you’re trying to say that there isn’t a collective—over 50 percent of the executives and CEOs in Hollywood are Jewish. You can’t tell me what to do or feel.”

In the wide-ranging and often tense interview, Ye also discussed his purchase of failing social-media site Parler, claimed he did not vote for Donald Trump, and criticized Cuomo for asking if he is taking care of his health. “Did you work out this morning?” West snarked at the ex-CNN host.

Speaking after the interview, Cuomo called it “a lot” and that while he is not a “hater” of Ye, the rapper’s antisemitic claims are “a troupe that needs to die. You can have bad dealings with people but some never means all,” he said. “Of course he has the right to say whatever he wants to say in America, but that doesn’t make whatever he says right.”