Chris Matthews Apologizes for Enemy Camp Comment
It didn't take long for Chris Matthews to apologize for calling West Point the "enemy camp" after Obama's speech Tuesday. At the top of his show Wednesday, he explained that his cadet friend set him straight, telling the host that the soldiers' silence during the speech was merely protocol, rather than the hostility Matthews originally interpreted.
