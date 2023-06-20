Chris Paul Found Out Suns Traded Him in Text From His Son

Read it at The New York Times
Chris Paul learned he was being traded by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday from a text message his 14-year-old son sent him. In an interview with The New York Times, the 38-year-old said he had spoken to the team president the day before and so was “surprised” to get the news. “It’s tough,” he said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything.” Paul spent three seasons with the Suns before a trade a trade with the Washington Wizards for guard Bradley Beal.