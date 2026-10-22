'STUNNING, ELEGANT, CHIC' Chrissy Metz Stuns in Form-Fitting Gown After 60-Lb. Weight Loss The star has spoken openly about her experiences taking weight-loss drugs. Tasia Wells/Tasia Wells/WireImage

Chrissy Metz turned heads on the red carpet, showing off her 63-pound weight-loss transformation in a figure-hugging gown.

The Emmy-winning actress shared photos on Instagram from the Oct. 21 premiere of Apple TV+’s crime-drama series Nocturne, where she plays Ida Frost alongside Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nocturne New York premiere with this fantastic cast. We had a good ole time! So nice to see new and old friends,” Metz, 46, wrote in the caption.

Actress Chrissy Metz shared photos from the Oct. 20 premiere of Apple TV+'s "Nocturne" on Instagram. Chrissy Metz/Instagram

The actress looked radiant in a velvet, pistachio-green House of Cyndarella wrap gown that complemented her bright-green eyes.

Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City. Rob Kim/Rob Kim/WireImage

Her short auburn hair was in a deep side part with neat curls at the end, and she wore an earthy smoky eye with rosy blush dusted atop her cheekbones and a satin pink lip color.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metz accessorized with jewelry designed by Charlie Lapson, including large, dangly mixed–metal earrings, a small chain-and-pendant necklace, a statement ring, and a simple bangle.

Emmy-winning actress Chrissy Metz wore a deep side part and smoky eye makeup at the New York City premiere of "Nocturne" on Oct. 20. Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fans flooded the comment section with remarks about how beautiful Metz looked, with many praising her “gorgeous” green dress.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Stunning, elegant, chic,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That dress is stunning on you.”

“Beautiful dress and color! Beautiful woman,” added another fan.

Fans commented their support for Chrissy Metz's red carpet look on her Instagram post. Instagram

The This Is Us star told People at the event that she loves weight training and is feeling strong.

In August, she opened up about using weight-loss drugs and partnering with Ro, a telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed professionals specializing in weight loss, hair loss, and sexual health treatments.

The "This Is Us" star wore custom Kate Spade to the 2018 SAG Awards. John Shearer/Getty

“I was very skeptical of starting a GLP-1 for a very long time,” she told E! News, making it clear that she didn’t want to start treatment out of pressure to have a specific body type.

“I’ve been on diets for a very, very long time, since I was a kid, and I know I can lose weight,” she added. “But I didn’t know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn’t know there were other factors.”

In addition to weight loss, Metz said her treatment has helped with inflammation and her overall health.

Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Geere as Phillip in "This Is Us." NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It opens up just more ability to be present,” she said.

Continuing, “To really spend my time—my mind time, as I say—with the show and not obsessing about food noise.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register