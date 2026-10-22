Chrissy Metz Stuns in Form-Fitting Gown After 60-Lb. Weight Loss
The star has spoken openly about her experiences taking weight-loss drugs.
Chrissy Metz turned heads on the red carpet, showing off her 63-pound weight-loss transformation in a figure-hugging gown.
The Emmy-winning actress shared photos on Instagram from the Oct. 21 premiere of Apple TV+’s crime-drama series Nocturne, where she plays Ida Frost alongside Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.
“Nocturne New York premiere with this fantastic cast. We had a good ole time! So nice to see new and old friends,” Metz, 46, wrote in the caption.
The actress looked radiant in a velvet, pistachio-green House of Cyndarella wrap gown that complemented her bright-green eyes.
Her short auburn hair was in a deep side part with neat curls at the end, and she wore an earthy smoky eye with rosy blush dusted atop her cheekbones and a satin pink lip color.
Metz accessorized with jewelry designed by Charlie Lapson, including large, dangly mixed–metal earrings, a small chain-and-pendant necklace, a statement ring, and a simple bangle.
Fans flooded the comment section with remarks about how beautiful Metz looked, with many praising her “gorgeous” green dress.
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“Stunning, elegant, chic,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That dress is stunning on you.”
“Beautiful dress and color! Beautiful woman,” added another fan.
The This Is Us star told People at the event that she loves weight training and is feeling strong.
In August, she opened up about using weight-loss drugs and partnering with Ro, a telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed professionals specializing in weight loss, hair loss, and sexual health treatments.
“I was very skeptical of starting a GLP-1 for a very long time,” she told E! News, making it clear that she didn’t want to start treatment out of pressure to have a specific body type.
“I’ve been on diets for a very, very long time, since I was a kid, and I know I can lose weight,” she added. “But I didn’t know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn’t know there were other factors.”
In addition to weight loss, Metz said her treatment has helped with inflammation and her overall health.
“It opens up just more ability to be present,” she said.
Continuing, “To really spend my time—my mind time, as I say—with the show and not obsessing about food noise.”
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