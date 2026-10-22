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'STUNNING, ELEGANT, CHIC'

Chrissy Metz Stuns in Form-Fitting Gown After 60-Lb. Weight Loss

The star has spoken openly about her experiences taking weight-loss drugs.

Actress Chrissy Metz at an Emmy Award celebration in 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tasia Wells/Tasia Wells/WireImage

By Natalie Demaree

Chrissy Metz turned heads on the red carpet, showing off her 63-pound weight-loss transformation in a figure-hugging gown.

The Emmy-winning actress shared photos on Instagram from the Oct. 21 premiere of Apple TV+’s crime-drama series Nocturne, where she plays Ida Frost alongside Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

“Nocturne New York premiere with this fantastic cast. We had a good ole time! So nice to see new and old friends,” Metz, 46, wrote in the caption.

Actress Chrissy Metz shared photos from the Oct. 20 premiere of Apple TV+'s "Nocturne" on Instagram.

Actress Chrissy Metz shared photos from the Oct. 20 premiere of Apple TV+'s "Nocturne" on Instagram.

Chrissy Metz/Instagram

The actress looked radiant in a velvet, pistachio-green House of Cyndarella wrap gown that complemented her bright-green eyes.

Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City.

Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City.

Rob Kim/Rob Kim/WireImage

Her short auburn hair was in a deep side part with neat curls at the end, and she wore an earthy smoky eye with rosy blush dusted atop her cheekbones and a satin pink lip color.

Metz accessorized with jewelry designed by Charlie Lapson, including large, dangly mixed–metal earrings, a small chain-and-pendant necklace, a statement ring, and a simple bangle.

Emmy-winning actress Chrissy Metz looked stunning at the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Nocturne" on Oct. 20. in New York.

Emmy-winning actress Chrissy Metz wore a deep side part and smoky eye makeup at the New York City premiere of "Nocturne" on Oct. 20.

Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fans flooded the comment section with remarks about how beautiful Metz looked, with many praising her “gorgeous” green dress.

“Stunning, elegant, chic,” one person commented, while another wrote, “That dress is stunning on you.”

“Beautiful dress and color! Beautiful woman,” added another fan.

Fans commented their support for Chrissy Metz's red carpet look on her Instagram post.

Fans commented their support for Chrissy Metz's red carpet look on her Instagram post.

Instagram

The This Is Us star told People at the event that she loves weight training and is feeling strong.

In August, she opened up about using weight-loss drugs and partnering with Ro, a telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed professionals specializing in weight loss, hair loss, and sexual health treatments.

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The "This Is Us" star wore custom Kate Spade to the 2018 SAG Awards.

John Shearer/Getty

Chrissy Metz
HEALTH FIRST

Emmy-Winning Actress Drops 63 Pounds After Taking GLP-1

Pia Bello

“I was very skeptical of starting a GLP-1 for a very long time,” she told E! News, making it clear that she didn’t want to start treatment out of pressure to have a specific body type.

“I’ve been on diets for a very, very long time, since I was a kid, and I know I can lose weight,” she added. “But I didn’t know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn’t know there were other factors.”

In addition to weight loss, Metz said her treatment has helped with inflammation and her overall health.

Chrissy Metz and Chris Geere

Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Geere as Phillip in "This Is Us."

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It opens up just more ability to be present,” she said.

Continuing, “To really spend my time—my mind time, as I say—with the show and not obsessing about food noise.”

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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