The swimsuit model and wife of Grammy winner John Legend has everyone asking for her anti-aging secrets.

By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Chrissy Teigen’s fans are stunned by new photos showing off her jaw-dropping, radiant skin at 40.

The popular model, who has appeared on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Marie Claire, and Vogue, attended a private holiday event with her husband, Grammy-winning musician John Legend.

Model Chrissy Teigen with her Grammy-winning husband, John Legend, pose at a Sephora holiday event in Paris. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

She and Legend have been married for 13 years. They have four children: Luna Simone, 10; Miles Theodore, 8; Esti Maxine, 3; and Wren Alexander, 3.

Teigen looked glamorous in photos from the event, which was held on Nov. 16 at Sephora’s flagship store on the Champs-Élysées.

The model shared an Instagram post on Wednesday with a photo carousel featuring images from the event, which she captioned, “One night in Paris for @johnlegend X @sephora!”

She thanked photographer Alex Rosu for the photos, and for “being so wonderful always.”

Teigen posed in a corset-style, ballerina-pink Zuleyha Kuru dress featuring ribbon and lace details, her hair—styled by celebrity hairstylist Luke Pluckrose—parted down the middle in long, sleek waves.

Makeup artist Andreea Ali complemented the star’s almond-shaped brown eyes with glittery brown eyeshadow and dramatic lashes, and emphasized her sculpted cheekbones with peachy blush and a shimmery highlight. A cinnamon nude lip color elegantly finished the look.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, have four children together. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen got ahead of questions about the large red circle on her upper left arm, writing in a comment on her own post, “The circle on my arm is from cupping and lasts forever because I don’t move my body or drink water, etc.”

Chrissy Teigen attends Build at Build Studio on September 19, 2018, in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty

Cupping therapy is a popular healing method rooted in ancient traditional medicine, used to ease back and neck pain, headaches, and other issues.

Several people commented on Teigen’s appearance, saying she looked youthful and “stunning.”

Several people commented on Teigen’s stunning appearance. Instagram

“I thought this was an old photo,” one fan commented, adding, “You are aging backwards.”

“Your skin is GLOWING,” another person added.

Others said she “doesn’t even look like her.”

“Who’s that, Chrissy?!” one person questioned.

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen celebrate his 29th birthday in Las Vegas on January 5, 2008. Denise Truscello/Denise Truscello/WireImage

The cookbook author is often candid about her skincare rituals on social media.

In April, she shared an Instagram video washing her face with the Perfect Skin by Christie Kidd Clean Natural Facial Cleanser, then pumping on the Loved01 Exfoliating Cleanser, a skincare line her husband helped found.

“I made a little video this morning with my favorite skincare mix I’ve been doing for a little over a year now!” Teigen captioned the post.

Play Video

Adding, “As the queen of a five-minute shower, I usually do this with one hand while the other has my trusty spin brush and my third hand turning up an episode of @truecrimeobsessedpodcast. Love you guys! Happy Monday.”