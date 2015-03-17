Christie Gave $13M to Deadbeat Biz

CHEAT SHEET
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie scored $13.4 million in tax breaks for a real-estate development company owned by political donor who owes $6.2 million to the state for unpaid loans. Real-estate developer Israel Roizman donated $10,000 to the Republican Governors Association in 2013, even though he was also a political bundler for President Obama. Since 2014, Christie has authorized more than $2 billion in tax breaks for development in Camden, New Jersey, but “nearly all the recipients boast notable political connections,” the Associated Press notes. The recipients donated more than $150,000 to the Republican Governors Association when Chrisite was in charge of it.