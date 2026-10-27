HEARTBREAKING Christina Applegate Reveals Sad Update After Diagnosis Bombshell The actress has revealed worsening physical struggles as doctors search for the cause of her illness. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images # 3

Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that her mysterious illness is leaving her increasingly unable to perform basic everyday tasks. The 54-year-old stunned fans last week when she disclosed that doctors now believe her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis was wrong. Rather than be a cause for celebration, the Dead to Me star was left distraught at having no explanation for her debilitating symptoms. Applegate has now disclosed that her health continues to decline, and even climbing out of bed is an ordeal and can take up to 10 minutes. During an episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress also revealed that she now needs a walking frame to move around her house, TMZ reported. The cause of her worsening symptoms remains unknown.

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