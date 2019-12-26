CHEAT SHEET
    Christmas Typhoon in Philippines Kills 16, Strands Thousands

    ‘URSULA’

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Paul Cinco/via REUTERS

    Typhoon Phanfone—known locally as Ursula—ravaged three provinces in the central Philippines over the Christmas holiday, killing at least 16 people. The typhoon was upgraded from a tropical storm just before it made landfall on Tuesday around 5 p.m. More than 58,000 people in the largely Catholic nation were evacuated, and thousands more were stranded or kept from spending the holiday with their families. The storm caused severe damage to homes, felled trees, and cut electricity in several provinces. Some roads were impassable on Thursday, and emergency services were distributing food and medical aid throughout the area.

