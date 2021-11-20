CHEAT SHEET
NYC Man Who Stabbed Dad 46 Times and Tossed Body in Trash Arrested: Cops
Joseph Adams, a 26-year-old Brooklyn man who allegedly stabbed his dad 46 times before tossing his mutilated body into a garbage bag, was arrested and charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. Adams is accused of butchering the body of Christopher Adams so badly that police couldn’t immediately determine his gender after it was discovered wrapped in a blanket and a duct-taped plastic bag in a heap of trash on Oct. 26. NThe NYPD took custody of Joseph Adams not long after he was detained by authorities during a traffic stop near New Orleans.