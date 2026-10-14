‘WHO BROKE YOU?‘ Chuck Todd Excoriates Pentagon Pete in F-Bomb Tirade The broadcaster called Pete Hegseth a “snuff film producer.”

The planned livestream execution of the Fort Hood mass shooter is a “grotesque” work of “arrogant f--k” Pete Hegseth, broadcaster Chuck Todd said Tuesday.

Todd, the former Meet the Press moderator, said on The Chuck ToddCast that livestreaming Nidal Hasan’s execution on Dec. 3 is “perhaps the most disturbing thing anybody out of the Trump orbit has proposed.”

“Nobody should mistake what I’m about to say as any sort of sympathy for Hasan, or any attempt to minimize what he did. He needs to rot in a hole for what he did,” Todd said of the 56-year-old former Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009. “But what exactly is the purpose of turning his execution into a public spectacle?”

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Todd quoted Hegseth saying that people “need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things.”

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“What is wrong with you, Pete?” Todd asked. “Who broke you?”

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Hegseth, 46, is “embarrassing so many of us—Americans,” Todd continued, adding that the secretary should be dishonorably discharged.

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“Apparently, it’s just an obsession or a fascination with just demonstrating power: ‘Look at the power we have.’ So what, you arrogant f---? Pardon my language, but I just… this is grotesque.”

Hegseth claimed the livestream is necessary to make people "understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things.” Reuters/Eric Lee

“I keep thinking about the dystopian movies from the ’80s, right?” Todd said, citing The Running Man. “Where society becomes so degraded that state sponsored violence is turned into mass entertainment—is this what Pete Hegseth grew up watching and idolizing? Man, what a broken mind.”

“When you see somebody who’s not just incompetent but, like, is defiantly incompetent and so broken and all these things—I mean, he needs help. He clearly does, because if you’re thinking this way—imagine thinking that there’s an audience for this. Who does he believe wants to watch the government execute somebody? What’s wrong with his mind that he wants to show this and see this?”

Todd called Hegseth "defiantly incompetent," and said he "needs help." The Chuck ToddCast

If it’s the Republican base that finds it appealing, then “think about what that assumption says about how this administration views its own supporters,” Todd said.

Nidal Hasan is convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 in a November 2009 shooting spree at Fort Hood. REUTERS/Bell County Sheriff's Office/Handout./File Photo

“I know plenty of people who voted for Donald Trump,” Todd said, “but I don’t believe these people signed up to watch the government execute prisoners and wanted the Defense secretary to become a snuff film producer.”

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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