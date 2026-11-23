WOG WAR Church of Scientology Demands $2M From Its Biggest Celebrity Foe The organization is demanding legal fees from its outspoken former member, even as her lawsuit against the organization remains active. Jesse Grant/Getty Images # 1

The Church of Scientology is seeking more than $2 million in legal fees from King of Queens star Leah Remini, who left the organization in 2013. Remini, 56, was raised in the Hollywood-linked church, joining at age 9, but has since become one of its most outspoken critics. After publishing a memoir and starring in the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which exposed her experiences with the organization, Remini is now facing a demand for more than $2 million in attorneys’ fees from the church. The dispute stems from a civil lawsuit Remini filed against Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, alleging defamation, stalking, and harassment in retaliation for her public criticism of the organization. Remini also filed a missing-person report about Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, whom she says has not been seen publicly since 2006 or 2007. In a statement to TMZ, the Church of Scientology claimed it had dealt Remini a defeat in her attempt to silence the organization, asserting that a court had rejected 90 percent of her claims. However, her lawsuit has not been dismissed. The organization argues that Remini’s lawsuit infringes on its free speech rights and is seeking attorneys’ fees under California’s anti-SLAPP law, which allows defendants to seek dismissal of certain claims arising from protected speech and, if successful, recover legal costs. A hearing is scheduled for January.

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