CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Churchill Downs Extends Bob Baffert’s Ban Through 2024

    REINED IN

    Bob Baffert

    Al Bello/Getty

    Horse trainer Bob Baffert’s ban from the Kentucky Derby has been extended for another year, with Churchill Downs slamming him for continuing to “peddle a false narrative” about how Medina Spirit tested positive for a steroid after his 2021 win. “A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” the race track said in a statement. Baffert, who claims he never injected the horse with a banned substance and that the result was caused by a topical ointment, called the allegation “patently false.”

    Read it at ESPN
    ,