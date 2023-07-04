Churchill Downs Extends Bob Baffert’s Ban Through 2024

CHEAT SHEET
Horse trainer Bob Baffert’s ban from the Kentucky Derby has been extended for another year, with Churchill Downs slamming him for continuing to “peddle a false narrative” about how Medina Spirit tested positive for a steroid after his 2021 win. “A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” the race track said in a statement. Baffert, who claims he never injected the horse with a banned substance and that the result was caused by a topical ointment, called the allegation “patently false.”