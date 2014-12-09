CIA: Report Wrong, Torture Gave Us Intel

The CIA is disputing the Senate Intelligence Committee report’s main finding that interrogation of terrorist suspects using torture did not produce information that produced a counterterrorism success. In response to the report, the CIA released a statement Tuesday that said the agency’s tactics, including “interrogations of detainees on whom [enhanced interrogation techniques] were used” resulted in “valuable and unique intelligence that helped thwart attack plans, capture terrorists, and save lives.” Former CIA directors and officials defended their record in The Wall Street Journal and accused Senate Democrats of having “‘cherry-picked’ their way through six million pages of documents, ignoring some data and highlighting others, to construct their argument against the program’s effectiveness.” The CIA did admit that the “program had shortcomings and the agency made mistakes.”
