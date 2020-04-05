Cincinnati Prosecutor Ready to Charge People for Breaking Stay-at-Home Order
An Ohio prosecutor wants to make defying the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic a felony. Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters told a local radio station that he has given the sheriff’s department the green light to charge anyone who leaves home without a valid reason. “You are attempting, in my mind as a prosecutor, to commit serious physical harm to people and that is felonious assault,” Deters said Saturday. “So fine, sit your butt in a jail. You can sit there and kill yourself. I don’t care, but you’re not going to kill my kids and you’re not going to kill my neighbors’ kids. I’m done with this nonsense, so we’ll see what happens.” Deters said he is especially concerned about group religious activities that he believes should be completely outlawed. “We’re stopping it,” he said. “No one is asking you not to pray to God. No one is asking you not to pray to Allah. No one is asking you not to pray. It can be done remotely.”