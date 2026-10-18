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BEAUTIFUL SOUL

Cindy Crawford Breaks Silence on Son’s Death

The family shared a gut-wrenching tribute to Presley on Instagram.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Walker Gerber attend the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Rodin Eckenroth, WireImage

By Lauren Hartley

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are paying tribute to their son Presley Gerber after he died suddenly at the age of 27 last month. “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” a post read on Crawford’s Instagram account on Sunday. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” the family wrote. The post featured a black-and-white photo of Presley with angel wings. The eldest child of Crawford and Gerber died of a suspected overdose at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica in September. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad, and Kaia 🪽,” the post concluded. In a separate post of her own, Kaia shared childhood photos and videos of herself with her late brother, writing: “i love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother.”

Read it at Page Six

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