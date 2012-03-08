Cindy McCain Slams ‘Game Change’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
HBO can forget about acquiring the rights to Cindy McCain’s life story. The wife of 2008 candidate John McCain blasted the network’s adaption of Game Change on CNN Wednesday night, saying “it doesn’t even resemble what took place” on the campaign trail. Even worse? Ed Harris, who plays her husband in the movie, “is not nearly as cute” as the real-life senator, Cindy said. Her daughter Meghan had a similar take—though she was more pleased with Harris’s portrayal.