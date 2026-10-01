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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set

This 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.

Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.

Circulon

By Scouted Staff

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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

Circulon

12-Piece ScratchDefense Nonstick Cookware Set

Save 30% off

Shop At Circulon

Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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