City of Buffalo Reportedly Pays Clerk $500K—Even Though She’s Been on Leave Since 2016
The City of Buffalo has reportedly paid a clerk over half a million dollars, despite her being on paid leave since 2016. According to the Investigative Post, the city placed Jill Repman, a clerk for the fire department, on paid administrative leave after accusing her of tampering with payroll to boost her checks. Since then, Repman has continued to receive a paycheck while she waits for a resolution to the disciplinary charges against her. The outlet reported that, for at least six years, Repman has also been working a second job managing payroll for a healthcare company. After the Investigative Post started asking questions about her employment status, Repman was reportedly ordered back to work. “This is gravely concerning that we have somebody on the city payroll who’s been paid quite well — over $70,000 [annually] — for seven and a half years. Not working or doing duties on the behalf of the City of Buffalo. It’s alarming,” Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski told the outlet.