CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Cleveland Cops Agree to Shoot Less

    NEW RULES

    Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

    As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, the Cleveland Police Department agreed Tuesday to some of the country’s most stringent standards governing the use of force by police. Cleveland officers are now prohibited from using force against suspects for talking back or running away. Firing warning shots and pistol-whipping are no longer allowed, and an independent monitor will track the department’s progress. “A fundamental goal of the revised use-of-force policy will be to account for, review, and investigate every reportable use of force,” the agreement states. The Justice Department sued Cleveland last year for violating residents’ civil rights, and the consent deal comes just days after a jury acquitted a police officer of murder for shooting two people in a stopped car.

    Read it at Cleveland Plain Dealer