Dad Who Should’ve Been in Jail Somehow Abandons His Baby and Steals a Truck, Cops Say
DEADBEAT
A Texas man who police thought was already in jail has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaving his 9-month-old daughter in a stranger’s shed. In the early hours of Saturday morning, security footage from a family’s home in Livingston allegedly caught Clifford Jason Guynes stealing their pickup truck in his underwear. After contacting the police, the homeowners also discovered an abandoned baby in their shed. The baby, who police identified as Guynes’ daughter, had to be hospitalized for a broken femur. “I was freaking out. I looked down and this little baby was just looking up at me,” one of the homeowners, Katherine McClain, said. Guynes allegedly has a history of drug and assault charges, and had been jailed for a parole violation the week prior, but authorities were uncertain how he may have gotten out. He has been charged with injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child.