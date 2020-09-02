CHEAT SHEET
Bar Probed for Taking Sick Bets on Labor Day Shootings
State regulators are investigating a suburban bar that promoted a Super Bowl-style betting pool on whether Chicago or New York City would have more shootings on Labor Day weekend. “Let the shooting sprees begin!” the Cliffton’s Instagram account crowed, according to the New York Daily News. The Patchogue, Long Island, watering hole may be guilty of more than poor taste. “This alleged gambling pool is not only sickening, but also appears illegal under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law,” the New York State Liquor Authority said in a statement. And it turns out the Cliffton refused last week to let in inspectors who wanted to check out its coronavirus precautions.