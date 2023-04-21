Climate Campaigners Deflate Tires of Gas-Guzzling SUVs in Boston
FEELING LET DOWN
An environmental activist group has claimed its members deflated the tires of 43 SUVs in Boston on Wednesday night. The organization named “Tyre Extinguishers Boston” released a statement saying it had targeted vehicles in Beacon Hill “to render the large greenhouse gas emitting vehicles unusable” in order to stop them contributing to climate change. “Only large, luxury, gas powered SUVs were targeted by the group; no tires were deflated on electric or hybrid vehicles nor any vehicles with handicap signage,” the statement read. The activists also left leaflets on the targeted SUVs “imploring them to stop using their SUVs and switch to public transportation, biking, or smaller compact electric and hybrid cars.” One resident claimed their firefighter neighbor couldn’t get to work Thursday because of the protest, while Boston Police reported that one victim said they’d missed a medical appointment, Boston 25 reports.