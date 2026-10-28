GRIM FIND Climber Found Dead 13,600 Feet Up Snow-Covered Mountain The body was found on a steep path leading to the summit. Recreation.gov # 3

Rescuers found the body of a California man on snow-covered Mount Whitney days after he went missing on a hike. The California Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter to search for the man, whose body was found at around 13,600 feet on a path leading to the mountain’s summit. Efforts to recover the body were hampered for days by stormy weather. A helicopter hoisted the body Sunday from the site on Mountaineers Route, a nine-mile path leading to the top of the mountain. Police have not yet identified the man. They said a local motel alerted them that the man was missing after he failed to check out of his room after setting off on his hike. Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States and is 14,505 feet tall. Two hikers have been found dead on the mountain in the past year.

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