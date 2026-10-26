RESCUE MISSION Climber Left Clinging to Cliff as Daredevil Move Backfires The 30-year-old climber attempted the ascent without any equipment. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images # 2

A daredevil climber found himself stranded hundreds of feet above the ground on a sheer mountain face after a free-solo attempt suddenly went awry. Emergency crews rushed to Whitehorse Ledge near North Conway in the White Mountains, New Hampshire, after receiving a distress call at 8 a.m. Sunday. The 30-year-old climber from Portland, Maine, was scaling the route dubbed “Sliding Board” entirely alone and unroped. At about 500 feet, he realized he could no longer move up or down safely. Recognizing his peril, he huddled on a secure ledge and dialed for help. Nine volunteer specialists from the Mountain Rescue Service climbed the cliff to reach the stranded climber and set up fixed rappel lines back to safety. After a delicate two-hour extraction effort, the team and the climber reached safety. The high-angle operation was funded through sales of New Hampshire’s $25 Hike Safe Card. State officials warn that outdoor enthusiasts without the card can face bills totaling thousands of dollars for preventable rescues.

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