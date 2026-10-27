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HIMALAYAN HORROR

Climber Plunges 5,000 Feet to His Death in Disturbing Mountain Mystery

The seasoned mountaineer vanished from his high-altitude tent.

This picture taken on April 25, 2021 show Mount Ama Dablam, which peaks at 6,812 meters, in the Everest region, some 140 kilometres northeast of Kathmandu. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

An experienced mountaineer died after plunging roughly 5,000 feet down a sheer Himalayan peak under mysterious circumstances, just one day after successfully reaching the summit. The tragedy unfolded on Ama Dablam, a notoriously steep mountain in Nepal’s Khumbu region. Wolfgang Waschiczek, a 57-year-old climber from Germany, was resting at Camp 3 at an elevation of 20,300 feet following his successful Sunday summit run. On Monday morning, his personal guide, Sonam Lama, stepped away from the tent for a few minutes to return borrowed equipment and told the climber to stay inside. When the guide returned, Waschiczek was gone. A Sherpa later spotted Waschiczek’s body near Camp 2, about 4,900 feet below, around 8 a.m. on Monday. “After a successful summit, he spent a night at Camp 3 on Sunday, and on Monday morning, his guide found him missing,” Gokul Thapa, head of the trekking company Real Himalaya, said. A rescue helicopter retrieved Waschiczek’s body that afternoon and transported it to Lukla before transferring it to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for an autopsy. Officials plan to hand the body over to family members through the embassy.

Read it at CBS News

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