Clinton to Compete in All 3 Debates

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has promised to compete in all three presidential debates set for the fall, even as GOP rival Donald Trump fuels conspiracy theories that such events are rigged. Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta released a statement Monday night saying the former secretary of State had accepted terms of the three debates set up by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to “provide the American people with an important opportunity to hear from the candidates on issues critical to the country’s future.” Podesta also took the opportunity to respond to Trump’s recent claims that Clinton was “trying to rig” the debates by scheduling them during National Football League games. “It is concerning that the Trump campaign is already engaged in shenanigans around these debates,” Podesta said, questioning whether Trump is “trying to avoid debates, or merely toying with the press to create more drama.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED