SIGNING OFF CNN Anchor Becomes Latest Star to Leave Network Bianna Golodryga is the second CNN International anchor to resign this week. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

A CNN anchor has announced she is leaving the network after nine years.

Bianna Golodryga, 48, co-anchors CNN International’s One World with Zain Asher. The Moldovan-born American journalist first worked as senior global affairs analyst when she joined the network full time in 2019 and was promoted to the anchor chair in 2023.

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After nine wonderful years at CNN, I’ve decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon! — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 22, 2026

The New York City-based anchor announced her departure on Thursday and said she has “exciting news to share very soon.”

Golodryga’s resume includes stops at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News, and she has made frequent appearances on MS NOW.

Bianna Golodryga and her husband Peter Orszag attend the 17th Annual CNN Heroes event at the Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola, Getty Images

The One World co-host is married to business executive Peter Orszag, who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations. They have two kids together, a son and a daughter.

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Hillary Clinton requested Golodryga to be the first journalist to interview her as a presidential candidate, but her aides thought she had said “Brianna,” not “Bianna,” and the interview went to Golodryga’s CNN colleague Brianna Keilar.

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She was the first person to interview Anzor Tsarnaev, the father of the Boston Marathon bombers.

Bianna Golodryga speaks onstage during the ADL Never Is Now Summit at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 17, 2026 in New York City. Noam Galai/Noam Galai, Getty Images

Golodryga also co-authored the children’s book Don’t Feed the Lion about antisemitism in 2025.

She is the second CNN International anchor to resign this week.

Christiane Amanpour, 68, Chief International Anchor, announced she will depart CNN next June, after 43 years with the network.

Christiane Amanpour attends "RAFA" premiere at Beti Jai on May 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Juan Naharro Gimenez/Juan Naharro, Getty Images

Her decision comes a year after her ovarian cancer returned for a third time, though she said it was being “very well managed.”

Paramount officially acquired Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, earlier this month.

Many CNN journalists, including Amanpour, expressed concern about Paramount’s takeover, especially after the MAGA-friendly Ellison’s shake-up at CBS News.

Christiane Amanpour interviewed Nicolas Maduro, then-president of Venezuela, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on March 6, 2014. Handout ./Miraflores Palace, Reuters

“Clearly I’m concerned, and I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about a corporate thing that’s underway, but I am obviously as a person, as a journalist with a record—yeah, concern. And I’m concerned based on what’s happened. And I’m concerned based on what’s happened to the other things that he’s taken over already, like CBS News,” Amanpour said in May.

Golodryga has not publicly commented on the merger.

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Both anchors have worked at CBS.

Golodryga co-hosted CBS This Morning for six months starting in 2018 and reported for the network for a year before that.

Amanpour was a part-time correspondent at the now Bari Weiss-led 60 Minutes from 1996 to 2005.

Amanpour said she hoped for “editorial independence” from CNN’s new bosses.

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