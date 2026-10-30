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MIDTERM MASSACRE

CNN Data Guru Floored by ‘Bonkers’ Polls in Ruby-Red States

The Democrats have control of the Senate in their sights.

By Will Neal

Surging Democratic support in Republican strongholds has left CNN’s resident numbers wizard struggling to pick his jaw up off the floor.

“I saw these numbers come out today, and to me, they were bonkers,” data guru Harry Enten said on Thursday. “They’re nuts!”

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The network’s figures show Democratic candidates ahead in both Texas and Michigan, states that backed Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent Senator Darline Graham (R-SC) at an event center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, October 29, 2026.

Trump's approval ratings are dragging the GOP's midterm prospects down with them.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Veteran GOP Sen. Susan Collins is in danger of losing the seat she has held for almost 30 years in Maine while her party’s candidate is also ceding ground in ruby-red Kansas.

Donald Trump’s plummeting approval ratings have hit an all-time low of 32 percent ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

His deeply unpopular war of choice with Iran and its impact on already widespread unaffordability have put Democrats tearing ahead in races across the country and turned many previously safe Republican seats competitive for the first time in decades.

Pollsters are now forecasting that a Democratic lead of more than 9 points on the generic congressional ballot could hand them control of the House and possibly even the Senate.

Enten’s breakdown on Thursday of the expected bloodbath began in Texas, where the network’s numbers show scandal-ridden GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton trailing Democratic rising star James Talarico by 6 points.

“I went through the record books at this late stage of the campaign to try and find any Democratic Senate nominee who was up by as much as James Talarico,” he said.

“To find that, you have to go all the way back to 1988,” he added.

The data guru then noted that Democrats haven’t won a Senate race in Kansas in almost a century and that the party’s nominee Adam Hamilton is now polling at 49 percent.

Enten called it “the Democrats’ best Kansas Senate poll in 30-plus years” and said it means a state “that has been ruby-red for a long time” could “actually finally turn blue.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Republican National Committee for comment on this story.

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