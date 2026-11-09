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‘GOT TO GO’

CNN Data Guru Spots Ominous Sign for Pentagon Pete’s Future

Harry Enten sounds the alarm over Pete Hegseth’s plummeting popularity.

By Martha McHardy

Pete Hegseth could be the next Trump Cabinet secretary heading for the exit, and CNN data guru Harry Enten has the numbers to explain why.

The Pentagon chief’s net approval rating stands at a staggering minus 29 points, according to Enten’s analysis, putting him below President Donald Trump (-24), former Attorney General Pam Bondi (-20), and ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (-16), with the latter two figures recorded before their dismissals.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 21: U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth welcomes Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an enhanced honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hegseth's future as the self-styled "Secretary of War" is in question.

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“There’s good reason to believe that he might not be sticking around for too long,” Enten warned, pointing to a bleak political outlook for the former Fox News personality.

The numbers are also worse than those of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, whose net approval stood at minus 25 before Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the 2006 midterm elections amid mounting opposition to the Iraq War, after which Rumsfeld resigned.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (L) and US Attorney General Pam Bondi (R)

Hegseth is less popular than Noem and Bondi were when they were fired.

SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

For Enten, the historical comparison was difficult to ignore.

“It kind of feels like, to quote Yogi Berra, ‘Déjà vu all over again,’” he said.

The warning comes after a devastating midterm defeat for Republicans, with Democrats reclaiming control of both chambers of Congress and making significant gains in traditionally Republican territory.

The tide had been turning against Trump and his party since he launched his deeply unpopular war with Iran, which has sent energy prices soaring.

pete hegseth
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The conflict has also sent Trump’s approval ratings plunging to record lows, with Hegseth apparently suffering a political beating of his own.

Trump has already reshuffled his inner circle following the electoral losses, removing chief of staff Susie Wiles and installing Stephen Miller in her place. Now, Hegseth faces mounting speculation that he could become the administration’s next high-profile casualty.

The defense secretary’s position could become even more precarious when Democrats take control of Congress in January. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his support behind an impeachment effort targeting Hegseth over his handling of the Iran conflict.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable about Antifa

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was Trump's scapegoat for the midterms.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, Jeffries told ABC News he was a “hard yes” on a resolution spearheaded by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who has vowed to force an impeachment vote.

“The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran,” Jeffries said, adding bluntly: “Pete Hegseth has got to go.”

Trump, meanwhile, has publicly defended Hegseth, even as reports suggest the president has privately questioned whether the defense secretary should remain in his post following the midterm rout.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may be President Donald Trump’s first scapegoat.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may be President Donald Trump’s second scapegoat.

AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

But Hegseth faces another troubling sign, as voters are increasingly turning against Republicans on the very issue he is supposed to oversee: national security.

Enten pointed to a striking reversal in voters’ trust in the two parties on handling wars, conflicts, and terrorism. In January 2025, Republicans enjoyed an 18-point advantage over Democrats on the issue, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

By October 2026, Democrats had flipped that advantage, leading Republicans by five points—a 23-point swing.

“This is a 23-point switcheroo, my goodness gracious,” Enten said.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (L) depart following the Department of War's 2026 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony on the Pentagon River Terrace Parade Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. The ceremony honored American service members who were held as prisoners of war and later returned home, as well as those still listed as missing in action from past conflicts. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
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He warned that the shift could spell serious trouble for Hegseth as Democrats prepare to wield congressional power.

“This potentially equals major trouble for Pete Hegseth when it comes to this new Democratic Congress that’s coming in January, and it may, of course, happen before then,” Enten added.

When reached for comment, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told the Daily Beast: “Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists.”

“The Department of War has followed the law and our Secretary will continue to stand and fight every single day to support and defend the Constitution, lead our troops, and protect America,” he continued. “We will continue to drive President Trump’s agenda at the Department of War—despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats—and Secretary Hegseth is 100 percent committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.”

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Martha McHardy
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