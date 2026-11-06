CATTLE CALL CNN Data Guru Stunned by Dems’ Off-the-Charts Red State Win Donald Trump won’t be playing Harry Enten’s latest clip at any rally.

Donald Trump’s favorite data guru has fired off brutal new election statistics that he says the president will definitely not be sharing at any future campaign rallies.

CNN’s Harry Enten appeared with Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Thursday to discuss more wild facts and figures from the midterm elections.

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That included a record-breaking 62 million people voting for the Democrats in the House, and the remarkable fact that Texas Democrat James Talarico had won his Senate contest even before polls opened on Tuesday. Talarico’s 4.4 million early votes were enough to beat his Republican rival Ken Paxton’s overall total of 4.25 million.

Harry Enten with Kaitlan Collins on CNN. CNN

The same feat was also achieved by Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and North Carolina Democrat Roy Cooper.

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“Had those Democrats not got a single vote on election day, they still would have won their races,” Collins said. “Even if no one had shown up, they would still have won.”

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The pair then discussed the Democrats’ assault on the traditionally red state of Texas. On the latest episode of his Verdict with Tex Cruz podcast, the Texas senator said, “Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter... As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. That’s not something I ever thought I would say.”

CNN share data about early voting for Democratic candidates. CNN

Democrats will control the House in Texas for the first time since 2002, and will retain control of the Senate in the state. Gina Hinojosa was also elected as Texas’ first Democratic governor since Ann Richards lost to George W. Bush in 1994.

But the Texas blue wave did not end there, with Collins pointing out that the Democrats had “won everything” in the state.

“Who would have ever thought you’d see the day in the 21st century?” Enten said of the historic result. He said that Democrats had flipped so many offices in Texas, they would not fit on one screen.

Harry Enten lists off Democrat victories in Texas. CNN

“I said it was too big to fit,” Enten said, as he scrolled through offices Democrats had won in Texas, including the Senate seat, Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Control of State House, four seats on the Texas Supreme Court, three seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals, three seats on the Court of Appeals, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Control of Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Fort Bend County Judge and Williamson County Judge.

“They won everywhere, statewide, and in local county offices, as well,” Enten said.

Enten rubbed salt into Trump’s wounds by pointing out the Kalshi prediction market odds said there was now an 88 percent chance that Democrats will win the Senate in 2028.

Harry Enten shares Kalshi odds on the Democrats retaining the Senate in 2028. CNN

“This could be a Democratic majority that they won on Tuesday that could be here for some time to come,” Enten said.

After thanking Enten for running the numbers, Collins said, “I have a feeling that will not be playing at the president’s rallies like your other clips.”

Enten added, “I don’t think so.”

Trump ended many of his midterm rallies with the same old clip of Enten on CNN highlighting the president was more admired than Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln with GOP voters.

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