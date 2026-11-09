REALITY CHECK CNN Data Guru Humiliates Trump With Depths of Midterm Loss The numbers whiz dug up a stat so brutal that even he didn’t believe it at first.

CNN’s data guru has revealed the stunning extent of Trump’s losses in the midterm elections.

On Sunday’s CNN News Central, Harry Enten, 38, combed through the midterm election results even as ballots in some areas were still being counted, and found that the numbers sent him back in time–all the way to 1948.

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“It was a historic not just wave for Democrats, but a historic blue tsunami,” Enten exclaimed, joking that it was a “blue-nami.” “And it all really starts off with what we saw in Congress.”

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down Democrats’ historic midterm night on Sunday. CNN

Enten started with the House, saying Democrats made their biggest net gain since 1948, citing USAFacts.

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He said Democrats “not only flipped the U.S. House of Representatives–they’re likely to end up with a net seat gain of around, say, 44, 45 when all is said and done.”

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“The days of Harry S. Truman,” he said. “My goodness gracious, mind blown, 78 years ago.”

President Harry S. Truman, who served from 1945 to 1953, speaks during a television address from the Oval Office. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Enten then linked the 78-year event to the Senate.

By his count, Democrats are leading in nine seats: “the seven that they flipped, plus Alaska plus Mississippi, which are still out,” he said, citing results still to come.

President Harry Truman holds up a copy of the Chicago Daily Tribune declaring his defeat to Thomas Dewey in the presidential election, St Louis, MIssouri, November 1948. Underwood Archives/Getty Images

“The last time that Democrats flipped nine seats and won control, that is, flipped control of the United States Senate, you have to go all the way back to 1948 again,” Enten said, citing Truman holding up the Chicago Tribune, “when he came from behind and shocked everybody.”

“This is the type of wave that we are talking about for Democrats right now,” he said.

Enten said Democrats could win Senate seats in five states that have voted Republican for president for at least ten cycles, which he said has never happened before. CNN

As for historical precedents, Enten saved his wildest stat for last.

“If you think a 1 in 78-year event is something, how about something that, like, has never happened ever?” he asked incredulously.

“I didn’t believe it at first, but then I started going through the record books.”

He said this “could be the first cycle ever in the United States Senate in which a party won five seats that they hadn’t won in the presidential races in at least ten election cycles.”

“Of course, Alaska, Mississippi, yes, which are still out, but right now leaning more Democratic,” he argued. “And then obviously South Carolina, Kansas and Texas.”

“Simply put, it has never, ever, ever happened. This is mind-boggling,” he said.

Democrats lead or hold 30 governorships, their highest count since the early-to-mid 1990s. CNN

The governors’ races didn’t throw back as far as 1948, but according to Enten, it is still “pretty gosh darn impressive.”

Democrats are “leading in or control—get this—30 governorships,” he said.

If Democrats hold on in Alaska and Kansas, it “would in fact be… the first time that they control 30 governorships since the early to mid [1990s],” he said.

Donald Trump interviewed on 60 Minutes. 60 Minutes

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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