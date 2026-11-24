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CNN’s chief data analyst showed that Donald Trump’s time as the center of gravity in the national sphere may be running out.

On Monday, CNN’s Harry Enten analyzed the president’s current popularity and found that Google searches for “Trump” have hit a term-two low, with nearly three-quarters of Republicans polled saying they have no faith he will be able to fulfill his agenda items.

Enton warned that Trump may be losing grip on his party. Harry Enton/CNN

“I think the number one thing that the president of the United States fears more than anything else is becoming irrelevant,” Enten said during a morning CNN segment. “American people, at this point, are losing interest in the president of the United States.”

Enten showed that Google searches for Trump are down 48 percent from last year. Now, it appears many Americans are forgoing a daily check-in on the president’s activities.

“Down he goes,” Enten said. “He’s spending more time in the water than Katie Ledecky.”

A more troubling figure for Trump is the amount of Republican voters who have lost confidence about his chances to get much of anything done in the back-half of his second term.

According to a Pew Research poll from last week, 72 percent of Republicans believe Trump will not be successful in passing his policy agenda in the wake of the Democratic party’s historic midterm win. A thin coalition of 27 percent of voters have maintained their faith in the president’s art of the deal.

Trump has frequently asserted that his unpopularity is a coordinated media narrative. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Compared to the 2018 midterm, Enten found, around 55 percent of Republicans believed Trump would be able to pass his policies despite Democrats taking control of the House. The difference now is that Trump’s party lost both chambers, and his approval rating has been anchored below 40 percent since April, according to Silver Bulletin figures.

“Even Republicans at this point say that Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming a lame duck,” Enten said.

Trump has denied that his reputation has taken any sort of hit before. In a Truth Social post a from October, he suggested that a coordinated media narrative led to him being dubbed “unpopular.”

Trump has placed a lot of importance on his public reputation Donald Trump/Truth Social

“The Dumocrats, along with their partners in crime, the Fake News Media, are trying to create the false narrative that, Donald Trump is so ‘unpopular,’ Republicans are going to lose,” he wrote. “Actually, it’s just the opposite. I’m so ‘popular,’that the Republicans are going to WIN.”

Trump has said he'd be open to working with congressional Democrats to pass his policy agenda. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In addition to his own party, history has also been ungenerous with Trump. According to Enten’s analysis, the only presidents in history to have a sub-40 percent approval at this point in term two were Harry Truman and George W. Bush, who each engaged in stalemate wars that were highly unpopular with the American electorate.

“Did their approval ratings ever recover? No! No they did not” Enten said. “We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Donald Trump, but history doesn’t look too kindly upon presidents who are already well under water at this point.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.