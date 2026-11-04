NEW ADDITION CNN Host Reveals Reason for Missing Election Night Abby Phillip hasn’t been on air for several weeks. John Nacion/Getty Images

CNN’s Abby Phillip has shared a heartwarming reason for her absence from CNN on Election Night.

Phillip, 37, announced on social media Tuesday that her son Maxwell Elias Richardson was born on October 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re overjoyed to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family,” Phillip said, noting he was born at home “with the help of our wonderful midwife.”

She added, “He’s eating and sleeping like a champ and making himself right at home.”

Abby Phillip posts images of her new son. Abby Phillip/Instagram

In a post on X, Phillip wrote, “Missing our Election Night coverage today for a very good reason 👶🏾🩵. But I’ll be watching and cheering on my colleagues from afar. Hope you tune in also!"

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared an Instagram story on Tuesday of a photo taken last week of herself and her husband, Marc Richardson, eating ice cream with the caption, “Highly recommend ice cream to induce labor.”

Abby Phillip explains why she isn't on CNN tonight. Abby Phillip/X

Phillip and Richardson, who works in cybersecurity, had their first daughter, Naomi, in August 2021, who was also born at home. The pair married in May 2018 in Washington, D.C. after meeting at a mutual friend’s party in 2011.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The CNN host announced at the end of the October 24 episode of NewsNight that she would take two months of maternity leave.

Her colleagues were quick to send their love, with CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins writing, “So gorgeous. Congratulations!!!!”

Abby Phillip attends the 2026 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Summer Gala at David Geffen Hall on June 01, 2026 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig, who has been one of the guest NewsNight hosts for Phillip, posted, “I’m sensing future Supreme Court justice with the new arrival.” Another CNN identity, Jake Tapper, wrote in all-caps “WELCOME TO THE WORLD MAXWELL!!!!!”

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms also took time to post “Congratulations,” during the midterm race.

In May, Phillip discussed her pregnancy in an interview with People.

Abby Phillip posts a throwback photo on Instagram stories. Abby Phillip/Instagram

“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” she said.

“The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place,” Phillip added.

Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent, joined the cable network in 2017 and previously worked at the Washington Post.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register