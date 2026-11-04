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CNN Host Reveals Reason for Missing Election Night

Abby Phillip hasn’t been on air for several weeks.

Abby Phillip attends the 2026 Lincoln Center Summer Gala at Lincoln Center on June 01, 2026 in New York City.

John Nacion/Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

CNN’s Abby Phillip has shared a heartwarming reason for her absence from CNN on Election Night.

Phillip, 37, announced on social media Tuesday that her son Maxwell Elias Richardson was born on October 27.

“We’re overjoyed to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family,” Phillip said, noting he was born at home “with the help of our wonderful midwife.”

She added, “He’s eating and sleeping like a champ and making himself right at home.”

Abby Phillip posts images of her new son.

Abby Phillip posts images of her new son.

Abby Phillip/Instagram

In a post on X, Phillip wrote, “Missing our Election Night coverage today for a very good reason 👶🏾🩵. But I’ll be watching and cheering on my colleagues from afar. Hope you tune in also!"

She also shared an Instagram story on Tuesday of a photo taken last week of herself and her husband, Marc Richardson, eating ice cream with the caption, “Highly recommend ice cream to induce labor.”

Abby Phillip posts images of her new son.

Abby Phillip explains why she isn't on CNN tonight.

Abby Phillip/X

Phillip and Richardson, who works in cybersecurity, had their first daughter, Naomi, in August 2021, who was also born at home. The pair married in May 2018 in Washington, D.C. after meeting at a mutual friend’s party in 2011.

The CNN host announced at the end of the October 24 episode of NewsNight that she would take two months of maternity leave.

Her colleagues were quick to send their love, with CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins writing, “So gorgeous. Congratulations!!!!”

Abby Phillip attends the 2026 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Summer Gala at David Geffen Hall on June 01, 2026 in New York City.

Abby Phillip attends the 2026 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Summer Gala at David Geffen Hall on June 01, 2026 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig, who has been one of the guest NewsNight hosts for Phillip, posted, “I’m sensing future Supreme Court justice with the new arrival.” Another CNN identity, Jake Tapper, wrote in all-caps “WELCOME TO THE WORLD MAXWELL!!!!!”

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms also took time to post “Congratulations,” during the midterm race.

In May, Phillip discussed her pregnancy in an interview with People.

Abby Phillip posts a throwback photo on Instagram stories.

Abby Phillip posts a throwback photo on Instagram stories.

Abby Phillip/Instagram

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“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF,” she said.

“The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place,” Phillip added.

Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent, joined the cable network in 2017 and previously worked at the Washington Post.

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