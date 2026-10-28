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WELL?

CNN Host Humiliates MAGA Rep With Simple Question

The MAGA lawmaker found himself running out of excuses.

By Harry Thompson

A MAGA lawmaker was forced to confront a glaring hole in his attacks on Democrats over rising gas prices during a grilling on CNN.

Rep. Mike Lawler faced the grilling on News Central on Wednesday, less than a week before his tight race against Democrat Cait Conley for New York’s 17th District.

Lawler has claimed that high gas prices in New York stem from state policies, climate laws, and federal limitations, but during his appearance on the show, he was challenged on the impact of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

New York Republican congressman Mike Lawler
‘UGLY PRACTICE’

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Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul speaks as she faces off against Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman, not pictured, in the only scheduled debate ahead of the November New York gubernatorial election, at the Spectrum News NY1 studios, in New York, US, October 13, 2026. Anna Connors/Pool via REUTERS

Hochul is often attacked by Lawler.

Anna Connors for The New York Ti/via REUTERS

“You’re talking about energy prices, gas prices, and the changes in them,” Berman said from CNN’s studio, pointing at a graph on a screen.

“This is where gas prices changed over the last year, at the start of the Iran war. Before the Iran war, the national price for a gallon of gas was 2.98. I just looked this morning. It’s 4:24 this morning. Did Kathy Hochul start the war with Iran?”

Lawler, who has repeatedly tried to blame Gov. Kathy Hochul, dodged the question.

“John, when you’re talking about energy prices, it’s not just gasoline. It is utilities,” Lawler replied. “For instance, in New York, people pay $800 for delivery charges because we’re importing gas from Western Canada. We should be, uh, extracting natural gas in New York where we have an abundance of it in the southern tier.”

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

The Strait of Hormuz: Not closed by Kathy Hochul.

Stringer/REUTERS

Berman then cut into his answer, repeating the half-sentence “how much of a role...” four times before finally getting Lawler to stop talking.

“How much of a role does the war in Iran have on gas prices in New York state as of this morning?” he asked.

Lawler was forced to concede. “There’s no question the war in Iran has had an impact on global oil markets, but Democrats are the ones that want to eliminate oil and gas production in America,” he said.

U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Lawler has Trumpy sensibilities.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted Lawler’s team for comment.

The exchange challenged Lawler’s repeated efforts to pin rising energy costs on Hochul. His team has published a series of press releases targeting the governor, including one headlined “Lawler Slams Hochul’s Energy Policies as PSC Approves Central Hudson Rate Hikes.”

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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