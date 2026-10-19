HEADING OUT CNN Star Announces Shock Exit After 43 Years The iconic anchor said she weighed the decision for “many months.”

CNN’s legendary chief international anchor is departing the network.

Christiane Amanpour, 68, has decided to sign off from CNN next June, she announced in a bombshell statement on Monday.

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“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” she said, adding that she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN next year. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for The Clooney Fou

CNN chairman Mark Thompson broke the news to Amanpour’s colleagues in a memo.

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“Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” he wrote. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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