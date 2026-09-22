TRUMPED CNN Star Exposes How Trump’s Favorite Dem ‘Outplayed’ Him Ashley Allison noted how Zohran Mamdani “masterfully” made Trump look small.

CNN commentator Ashley Allison has revealed a key moment when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “outplayed” Donald Trump as the pair met.

During Monday’s episode of CNN’s NewsNight, Allison said Mamdani’s decision to keep taking questions from the press at Gracie Mansion in New York, even after Trump was allowed to leave, was “masterfully done” by the mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They dismissed the president and said he is out of time, but the mayor will stay and fill the rest of your questions. And Trump knew, even if he didn’t want to answer the tough questions he would get, that if he walked away, it would look like…” Allison said.

“So he literally had to stand there as long as Mamdani, and Mamdani kept saying, ‘You can go if you want, you can go if you want,’ and he just had to stay there behind—not in front, not next to, not being the one at the podium.”

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani continued to appear friendly with each other during Monday’s meeting. Andrew Hoffstetter/Reuters

Allison added: “As someone who can acknowledge that Donald Trump is really good at making television—even if I don’t like to watch the television—he has this stage presence, he has this way. Mamdani, I will say, slightly outplayed Donald Trump today with that press conference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump met Mamdani at the mayor’s residence on Monday in what was their third meeting in less than a year.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Despite being politically polar opposites, Trump has taken an unusual shine to Mamdani.

The odd rapport between the MAGA president and the Muslim Democratic socialist mayor is so strong that Trump didn’t mind when Mamdani was asked during their meeting in the Oval Office in November last year about him calling the 80-year-old a “fascist”.

“That’s OK, you could just say, ‘Yes,’” an amused Trump said when reporters asked Mamdani whether he still believed the president was a fascist while he was sitting next to the mayor. “It’s easier than explaining it.”

Mamdani met with Trump in the White House soon after his mayoral election victory to pitch a New York City housing plan to the president. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump continued to praise Mamdani and his potential in office during their Monday meeting.

“I certainly hope he will be a great mayor. You have to understand—I want what’s good for New York. I want what’s good for the country,” Trump said. “I want him to be a great mayor.”

Mamdani added that he and Trump have been “frank about the many disagreements we have,” including the president’s hardline immigration policies.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register