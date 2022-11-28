CNN Tells Elon Musk to ‘Be Better’ After He Tweets Glaringly Fake Headline
‘DIGITALLY ALTERED’
CNN has two words for Elon Musk after the Twitter CEO ignored his site’s own fact-checker and tweeted out a photo with a fake headline from the news outlet: “Be better.” On Monday, the billionaire shared an image with a headline and screenshot of CNN anchor Don Lemon that read “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” Below the post, Twitter’s own fact-checker offered a disclaimer to the fake news. “The screencap in this image is not real and originated from a satirical website,” the site’s warning read. “CNN aired no such report about Musk ‘threatening free speech’ and the chyron has been digitally altered to add the text.” The cable news network had a curt response for the tech titan’s frivolous messaging. “This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better,” the outlet retweeted.