WATCH OUT, KID ROCK CNN’s MAGA Mouthpiece Reveals His Cringe Rap Alter Ego Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? CNN

CNN’s resident MAGA pundit is angling for more than just the role of White House Press Secretary—but rapper, too.

Scott Jennings, 48, shared a video on X on Monday in which he appeared to try his hand at freestyle rap. The Republican strategist sat beside CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, who introduced him.

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“This is Scott Jennings trying to soundtrack this,” she said, seemingly referencing a movie clip of a ventriloquist dummy speaking to a young, terrified woman.

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“Sunday night politics live analysis, and Laura and I are just tiptoeing in our Jordans and a Laura doing some politics here at CNN,” Jennings sang. “You’re gonna need to tune in 8 o’clock, two hours, midterms right around the corner.”

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The pundit captioned the video “People are always asking me what it’s like behind the scenes at CNN. Pretty much par for the course last night.”

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Jennings was reportedly on the shortlist to replace Karoline Leavitt as Trump’s number one mouthpiece before the president handed the job to Katie Zacharia—a role that lasted all of five days.

Zacharia was fired less than five days later—while she was in the middle of an interview with the Wall Street Journal in her new West Wing office. After her dismissal, Scott Jennings spoke on CNN’s The Source and advised the president on what kind of candidate he should target.

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“My advice to him would be to just get the most qualified person you can get, with the most experience, somebody who can stand behind that podium with credibility and not just carry your message but also handle the incoming that is sure to come,” Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, said, as other pundits appeared to hide smiles.

Now, Jennings appears to be making a more playful appeal to the president.

Rapping has become an increasingly common endeavor for several MAGA fixtures.

Bret Baier, host of Fox News’ Special Report, performed a slowed-down, arrhythmic rendition of The Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 single “Rapper’s Delight” during the show’s annual Christmas party last year.

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Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took to rapping on the campaign trail so often that he received a cease-and-desist letter from Grammy-winning rapper Eminem.

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