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Coast Guard Detains Cruise Ship in Miami Mystery

Thousands of vacationers could be caught in the unexplained hold-up as authorities refuse to reveal what prompted the investigation.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 30: MSC Poesia, a 92,627 GT cruise ship, christened by Sophia Loren, owned and operated by MSC Cruises, sails the Tagus River after leaving Lisbon cruise terminal at the end of afternoon on September 30, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. The Port of Lisbon reached a new record in July 2024, with the highest number of cruise passengers ever for this month. A total of 58,141 passengers, meant a 6% increase on the previous record of 2023, with 54,992 passengers, mainly due to the 35% growth in transit cruise passengers, equivalent to a rise from 39,245 to 52,797 tourists in this category between 2023 and 2024. According to an economic impact study promoted by the Port of Lisbon Administration, cruise activity had a direct economic impact on the city of more than 83 million euros, considering the 102,680 passengers who embarked and the 554,324 who were in transit, for an embarked passenger spends an average of 367 euros and a passenger in transit 82 euros. Tourism generated 25 billion euros in Portugal during 2023, the best year ever for the country. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

By Will Neal

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stuck at the Port of Miami after the U.S. Coast Guard blocked their vessel from leaving for a last-minute inspection. Officials confirmed on Monday that they detained the MSC Poesia at port before it was due to depart on Sunday but have so far declined to explain why. A spokesperson said only that the agency is “verifying the cruise ship’s compliance with international standards and U.S. regulations.” The cruise line, MSC Cruises, also confirmed the hold-up and said that it was cooperating with authorities. “As this process is ongoing, we are unable to provide further information at this time,” a spokesperson said. “We are keeping guests informed of updates regarding the ship’s anticipated departure and appreciate their continued patience and understanding,” they added. The boat carries more than 3,200 people, along with an estimated 1,000 crew members, though MSC Cruises has not yet said how many people remain on board.

Read it at CBS News

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