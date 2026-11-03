Coast Guard Detains Cruise Ship in Miami Mystery

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stuck at the Port of Miami after the U.S. Coast Guard blocked their vessel from leaving for a last-minute inspection. Officials confirmed on Monday that they detained the MSC Poesia at port before it was due to depart on Sunday but have so far declined to explain why. A spokesperson said only that the agency is “verifying the cruise ship’s compliance with international standards and U.S. regulations.” The cruise line, MSC Cruises, also confirmed the hold-up and said that it was cooperating with authorities. “As this process is ongoing, we are unable to provide further information at this time,” a spokesperson said. “We are keeping guests informed of updates regarding the ship’s anticipated departure and appreciate their continued patience and understanding,” they added. The boat carries more than 3,200 people, along with an estimated 1,000 crew members, though MSC Cruises has not yet said how many people remain on board.
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