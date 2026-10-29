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‘OUR HEART ACHES’

Search for College Hikers Who Vanished Comes to Tragic End

Donlon, 20, and Matsuda, 19, were found dead in a nearby mountain’s basin.

Kaden Matsuda, 19, of Ridgway, Colorado, and Jackson Donlon, 20, of New York, went missing after going for a hike on Ice Mountain in Colorado on October 23.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Two college students who disappeared while on a hike have been found dead after a three-day search. Colorado Mountain College Leadville students Jackson Donlon, 20, and Kaden Matsuda, 19, told friends they would return from their trip to Ice Mountain—a 14,000-foot peak in central Colorado—by Sunday, the New York Post reported. Over the weekend, the pair were caught in a snowstorm that dumped around two feet of snow in the area. Donlon and Matsuda were reported missing on Monday and found near each other in a neighboring mountain’s basin on Wednesday. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect foul play. The department said an investigation is underway, and authorities “will not offer theories as to what may have happened until an autopsy can be completed.” “Our heart aches for Kaden and Jackson’s family and friends,” Sheriff Andy Rohrich wrote in a statement.

Read it at The New York Post

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