TURNING TIDES MAGA Loser Hits Trump With Brutal Reality Check on Way Out The one-time Trump loyalist said the president’s grip on the Republican Party is weaker than ever.

Departing Rep. Lauren Boebert has delivered a parting shot to Donald Trump, saying the lame-duck president should expect more pushback from MAGA after the midterm wipeout.

Boebert, 39, who officially lost her Colorado election race on Friday afternoon, expressed doubt that her GOP colleagues will continue to fall in line behind Trump after the party suffered sweeping losses on November 3.

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The MAGA firebrand sat down with NewsNation before her race in Colorado’s 4th congressional district was called for her Democratic opponent Eileen Laubacher, adding yet another flipped seat in the blue tsunami.

Lauren Boebert has lost her Colorado 4th District race to her Democratic foe Eileen Laubacher. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“What’s happening in the House when you talk to your colleagues? Do they believe that they still need to fall in line behind the President given the widespread losses last Tuesday?” host Blake Burman asked.

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“I doubt it,” Boebert responded. “I’ve seen this before: after the 2020 election, where everyone who was begging for President Trump’s endorsement was in the GOP conference screaming that everything is his fault and we don’t need to listen to him anymore. And then the same ones went and begged for another endorsement in the next two elections.”

Boebert delivered a warning to President Donald Trump on her way out. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Boebert added that the Republican-controlled Senate “hasn’t really been listening to the president,” noting that it failed to pass the SAVE America Act that would have required voters to provide physical proof of citizenship.

“We’ve actually passed really good pieces of legislation to the Senate that they’ve blatantly ignored,” she said. “So I don’t see any changes with the Senate in lame duck.”

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Boebert also warned that association with the Trump administration could spell trouble for Republican candidates in 2028.

“I think the American people really were coming out against this Republican Party as it stands today and this administration, unfortunately,” she said.

Boebert said she doesn't see a future in the Trump adminisration. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

“Now, I’m a supporter of President Trump, and there are also things that I’ve absolutely disagreed with him on,” Boebert continued. “But it’s okay to disagree on policy and still move forward together. There was a lot of resources that were wasted in districts we would never win. And then in districts that we should have won, no help came.”

Boebert’s first significant public break with Trump came in November 2025, over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. She sided with Rep. Thomas Massie in his push to release the files, prompting Trump to call her “weak-minded.” He did, however, endorse her in her midterm race.

As for the future of her career, Boebert ruled out one possibility.

“I don’t see myself getting a job within the government at all. ​​That sounds very painful and something that I would not like at all,” she said.

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