Colorado Parks Department Rocked by Director’s Alleged ‘Back of the Bus’ Remark to Black Employee

Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife division is in turmoil after a Black employee accused two white directors of making racist remarks and urged the governor to have them booted from office.

In a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Alease “Aloe” Lee, the statewide partnership coordinator of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, accused Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow—who’s since been placed on leave—of making racially insensitive comments in front of hundreds of people during a conference that she organized.

She also urged Polis to fire Colorado Wildlife Council Chair Dan Gates, alleging he’s a “known racist.”

“I am reaching out to you as a traumatized, disappointed, upset, and extremely uncomfortable Black woman and state employee,” Lee wrote.

In the letter, Lee said that earlier this month she attended the Partners in the Outdoors Conference in Vail, which is meant to “cultivate common ground, explore best practices of partnering, and design collaborative solutions with diverse voices and stakeholders to conserve Colorado’s outdoor heritage.”

But as a woman of color, Lee said she immediately felt uncomfortable and ignored by other attendees.

“The pattern was obvious,” she said. “White men were not a fan of having me at this conference, let alone running it.”

It all came to a head, she said, when Prenzlow, who was appointed by Polis, stood at the front of the conference hall and shouted at her in front of 600 guests: “There she is! In the back of the bus!”

Lee claimed that she was so embarrassed that she ran into the arms of another Black woman to cry about the insensitive comment, which she felt referenced segregationist American history.

The next day, Prenzlow made an apology to conference attendees, but Lee wasn’t there, Denver7 ABC reported.

“I made an insensitive comment for which I want to sincerely apologize,” he said, according to The Daily Sentinel. “I appreciate those who pointed out my statement and how my comment evokes painful realities that many have and continue to face. When we talk about intent versus impact, I learned how quickly a statement can have a harmful and hurtful impact. I am sincerely sorry.”

However, Lee said it was a lame excuse and that Prenzlow should know better at his age.

“Prenzlow’s actions are unacceptable because these incidents are completely preventable. Antiracism is more than a catchphrase,” Lee insisted in her letter to Polis. “I need you to stand behind and boldly defend antiracism efforts just as much, or even more so, than the bold racists that attacked me and continue to attack people that look like me behind systems and closed doors. This account took place in front of hundreds of community members, elected officials, organizational representatives, state employees, and more.”

Prenzlow did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Tuesday.

Lee also slammed Gates in her letter, alleging that he’s frequently used the n-word. She said he brought on Shane Mahoney as a keynote speaker at the conference, and the conservationist “used racial undertones to disregard the significance of Black and Indigenous communities in the rich history that is American History.”

“Not only is Dan Gates a danger to Black and brown communities and their voices, but he is also in a position of extreme power and should be removed. He wears the slogan ‘If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re on the menu’ on his hat with pride,” Lee said in her letter to Polis. “His blatant hatred and unwelcoming demeanor are the reason so many people of color were uncomfortable with attending the events in their entirety.”

The Daily Beast could not immediately reach Gates or Mahoney for comment.

Lee called for the immediate termination of both Gates and Prenzlow in her letter to Polis, Colorado Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Board of Directors, and the Colorado General Assembly. According to The Daily Sentinel, more than 270 people have signed the petition by Monday afternoon.

“I am traumatized, exhausted, disappointed, and extremely uncomfortable after this horrific experience,” Lee said.

By Monday evening, Gibbs released a statement announcing that Prenzlow had been placed on administrative leave.

“As the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, equitable, inclusive access for all to our programs, events, and the outdoors are a priority personally and integral to the mission and culture of DNR,” Gibbs said. “DNR has commenced a fact finding investigation to better understand what occurred and to help inform any future personnel or department actions. We will follow our processes and procedures in regards to complaints received associated with the conference.”

Despite the investigation and Prenzlow being placed on leave, The Daily Sentinel reported that Lee is worried about losing her job after the racial whistleblowing.

“They have so much power and I love my job,” she said. “I really just want this to go quickly so I can get back to work and do what I was brought here to do.”