Major League Soccer Player Benched Over Gambling Scandal

The Colorado Rapids have benched a player, midfielder Max Alves, after he was implicated a gambling scandal. Sports Illustrated reports that Alves is being accused by Brazilian authorities of getting about $12,000 to pick up yellow card in a 2002 match against the LA Galaxy. “We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the dignity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into this matter,” the Rapids said in a statement. Alves was subbed into the game in question at the 64th minute and was booked in the 65th. The Rapids ultimately lost 4-1, SI reported.
