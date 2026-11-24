The Comedy Central star has spoken candidly about his weight-loss and wellness experiences.

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Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’s fans are voicing concern and support after the comedian suffered a serious health scare during a show.

The 50-year-old comedian became unwell on Nov. 22 during his live performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, where security led him offstage.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias had the honor of placing his handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A source told TMZ that comic peer Martin Moreno introduced Iglesias, though he told the audience Iglesias was feeling ill.

Stoll, Iglesias performed most of his one-hour set but called on Moreno for help toward the end. Soon after, he was seen receiving oxygen and assistance backstage.

In a clip shared to TikTok, he is seen performing on stage. The video then cuts to Iglesias leaning over a stool and later receiving treatment.

Gabriel Iglesias competed during Season 4 of "Last Comic Standing" in 2005. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The comedian, who had felt under the weather for the past week, reportedly completed the first show of the day without issues but became breathless by the end of the second.

The Last Comic Standing comic wasn’t hospitalized, but is reportedly feeling better and working to regain his health.

Fans have shared words of encouragement after witnessing the comedian’s health scare.

One supporter said on TikTok, “Praying for him! He’s filled my life with so much joy and laughter over the years. 🙏🏻”

A fan of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias comments on his health scare. Bellemane/TikTok

In March, Iglesias described his experiences taking Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, a podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe.

The comedian said he took the medication for five months.

“Ozempic works,” he told Sharpe. “Ozempic is scary how good it works because it does curb your appetite to a place where you’re like, ‘Do I even need food?’ Seriously.”

“I got off the Ozempic, and immediately I gained back 20 pounds like that,” the Netflix star said, snapping his fingers. “It is scary how quickly you regain the weight.”

Iglesias ultimately stopped taking Ozempic after discovering his body was shedding muscle mass rather than fat.