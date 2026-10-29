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'SO LONG!'

Comedian Shares Candid Photo After Double Mastectomy

“I think I’m quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter.”

Judith Lucy

Judith Lucy/Instagram

By Roosa Rahkonen

Comedian and author Judith Lucy shared a candid photo after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The 58-year-old Australian actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. On Oct. 27, she revealed the results of the double mastectomy to her Instagram followers in a mirror selfie showing her side profile.

Judith Lucy

Judith Lucy posted a photo showing her breasts after her double mastectomy.

Judith Lucy/Instagram

“I’m not going to pretend that no longer having melons isn’t super weird, but it looks like it’s not in my nodes which, as a friend who has dealt way too much with breast cancer said, ‘is like winning the cancer lottery,’” Lucy wrote in the caption.

“I’m not exactly at the point where I’m viewing this all as ‘a gift,’ but I’m so grateful it was caught so early.”

Judith Lucy

Judith Lucy posted a photo of herself on the day she found out she needed to undergo a double mastectomy.

Judith Lucy/Instagram

Lucy, who rose to fame on ABC’s comedy The Late Show in 1993, said her hospital experience felt like a long flight.

“Admittedly, when you land at Heathrow you do generally still have both your breasts,” she joked.

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Lucy first told her followers about her breast cancer diagnosis on Oct. 5. She had undergone a free mammogram with BreastScreen Australia, and received an email saying something was off.

“I’m going to take this opportunity to say ladies, for the love of God, keep up with your mammograms,” she said. “Anyway, long story short, I’ve got breast cancer.”

Judith Lucy

Judith Lucy wrote on Instagram that her friends had been a great help on her breast cancer journey.

Judith Lucy/Instagram

Lucy said that she met a doctor for a surgery to remove the tumor while preserving her breasts. Unfortunately, he “found more cancer” during the appointment, and she was scheduled for a procedure to remove all of her breast tissue the following week.

“So we have gone from a lumpectomy to a mastectomy,” she said. “I said, ‘While you’re there, let’s get rid of the other one.’”

Judith Lucy

Before her surgery, Judith Lucy made an Instagram post saying "goodbye" to her breasts. "People don’t yell out, ‘Show us your t--s’ at comedy gigs anymore but they sure did when I was starting out," she joked in the caption.

Judith Lucy/Instagram

“I have had 40 years of, if I do say so myself, large and spectacular breasts,” Lucy said. “I think I’m quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter, and my last chapter is going to be very long and healthy.”

She described the cancer as “relatively early stage” and non-aggressive. “I’m in shock, but I’m okay.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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