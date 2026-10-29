Comedian Shares Candid Photo After Double Mastectomy
“I think I’m quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter.”
Comedian and author Judith Lucy shared a candid photo after undergoing a double mastectomy.
The 58-year-old Australian actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. On Oct. 27, she revealed the results of the double mastectomy to her Instagram followers in a mirror selfie showing her side profile.
“I’m not going to pretend that no longer having melons isn’t super weird, but it looks like it’s not in my nodes which, as a friend who has dealt way too much with breast cancer said, ‘is like winning the cancer lottery,’” Lucy wrote in the caption.
“I’m not exactly at the point where I’m viewing this all as ‘a gift,’ but I’m so grateful it was caught so early.”
Lucy, who rose to fame on ABC’s comedy The Late Show in 1993, said her hospital experience felt like a long flight.
“Admittedly, when you land at Heathrow you do generally still have both your breasts,” she joked.
Lucy first told her followers about her breast cancer diagnosis on Oct. 5. She had undergone a free mammogram with BreastScreen Australia, and received an email saying something was off.
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“I’m going to take this opportunity to say ladies, for the love of God, keep up with your mammograms,” she said. “Anyway, long story short, I’ve got breast cancer.”
Lucy said that she met a doctor for a surgery to remove the tumor while preserving her breasts. Unfortunately, he “found more cancer” during the appointment, and she was scheduled for a procedure to remove all of her breast tissue the following week.
“So we have gone from a lumpectomy to a mastectomy,” she said. “I said, ‘While you’re there, let’s get rid of the other one.’”
“I have had 40 years of, if I do say so myself, large and spectacular breasts,” Lucy said. “I think I’m quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter, and my last chapter is going to be very long and healthy.”
She described the cancer as “relatively early stage” and non-aggressive. “I’m in shock, but I’m okay.”
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