‘IRRELEVANT’ ‘Completely Irrelevant’: Royal Scholars Deliver Their Verdict on the Harry and Meghan Mess I asked judges, constitutional scholars, and society chiefs from Sydney to Vancouver Island what the Sussex saga has done to the Crown. opinion Samir Hussein/WireImage

The drama swirling around Harry and Meghan has played out worldwide. As such, not only do Charles’s British subjects have a view on the lunacy of it all, but so do those from the Commonwealth—an association of 56 nations that recognize the King as their symbolic head.

This week I wrote to dozens of people with long experience of the Commonwealth (high commissioners, constitutional scholars, heads of Royal Commonwealth Society branches) and asked them six questions about how the Harry and Meghan story has played out outside Britain.

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Has it damaged the royal family? Has the King handled it wisely? Does anyone recognize the distinction between working and non-working royals? Is the saga part of the reason for the Commonwealth’s decline? Are people fed up with the royals? And has the King become a laughing stock?

Chales has been determined to continue the legacy of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who adored the Commonwealth. Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

The most direct reply was one of the shortest. It came from the Honourable Michael Kirby AC CMG, who sat on the High Court of Australia from 1996 to 2009 and is one of the most eminent jurists in the Commonwealth.

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“Australia’s link with the Monarch (under our Constitution) is with HM the King personally and, contingently, with HRH the Prince of Wales. Nothing and no one else,” he wrote. “Harry and Meghan are completely irrelevant to us, as the Constitutional text shows.”

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Kirby had a word of advice for the palace too, and it was pointed. “HM Queen Elizabeth II is our gold standard. HM the King and the POW will do well to follow her model of stillness and silence at the center of our public life.”

“We are in a fog”

From Canada came the best image of the lot. The Rev. Dr. David A. Spence is the past president of the Royal Commonwealth Society on Vancouver Island, a retired minister and life member of the Monarchist League of Canada, and he lives on the Saanich Inlet, a few miles from where Harry and Meghan holed up in the winter of 2019.

“I woke up this morning with the local ferry honking its foghorn as it traverses the Saanich Inlet,” he wrote. “That is a good description of many points of view of some of the Royal Family Folks. We are in a fog. Often honking our foghorns. With very little foresight at the bow of the ship passing over the local waters.”

Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K. this year has been overshadowed by the arrest of her father. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Spence was once a fan of the Sussexes. In 2018, his branch laid on a very early-morning breakfast at the Union Club in Victoria, with a big screen, to watch the wedding, and when the couple quit, he told reporters their plans should be seen as “the start of a new generation for the monarchy”. Not anymore. “Since then, however, the general view” of the couple “has waned and grown rather weary,” he told me.

The saga, he said, “has in some ways stretched thin Canada’s relationship with the Commonwealth.” And he identified a deeper problem for the institution: “A definitive feeling of personal, national, and global frustrations lies in the economics of Royalty and Monarchy, especially at a time when many people and communities are living on the edge of issues such as homelessness, food security, lack of dignity and respect.”

“Do I think H&M acted wisely? No”

Keith Stokes-Smith is the founding chairman of the Birmingham Commonwealth Association, which the city council set up in 2014. He was reluctant to reply at all, then sent a short one. Asked whether the King had acted wisely, he turned the question around.

“The monarch is never in a position to please all of the people all of the time. Often, there is no right or wrong,” he wrote. “Do I think H&M acted wisely? No, leaving the King in a very difficult position on how to react.”

Nobody knows what a “working royal” is

In September, the Lord Chamberlain wrote to restate that the Sussexes are not working royals. My correspondents suggest the distinction means very little to the people it is aimed at.

“Most Canadians wouldn’t recognize the difference between a working and non-working royal,” said Philippe Lagassé, a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa who studies the Crown in its constitutional context (he stressed that he works on the Crown, not the royals).

Stokes-Smith agreed. Do people in Commonwealth countries recognize the distinction? “Probably not. It depends how you define ‘working’.”

Dr. Noel Cox, a New Zealand barrister and former professor of law at Aberystwyth and the Auckland University of Technology, who chaired Monarchy New Zealand for a decade, was more generous. He suspects many New Zealanders grasp it “in broad terms,” though “it is less clear how widely its precise implications are appreciated.” His own formulation is the clearest I have read: “Their public prominence does not, of itself, confer constitutional authority.”

Meghan received public sympathy in the U.K. after the claims over her father first surfaced. POOL/Dominic Lipinski/REUTERS

Cox, a monarchist, allowed himself two careful criticisms of the palace. “Whether the Palace could have communicated more effectively is another matter,” he wrote, and “it is perfectly legitimate to question particular judgments.”

Is the King a laughing stock?

Here the tone softened considerably. Not one respondent was prepared to say the King had made himself ridiculous.

“I would not describe the King as a laughing stock,” said Cox. “It is also much too early to assess his legacy principally through the Sussex controversy.” The King, he argued, “has faced an unusually difficult combination of personal and institutional responsibilities,” and there is “no inherent inconsistency” between holding the institutional line and trying to repair the family. “Indeed, that is probably the most responsible approach.”

Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, caused controversy with his tell-all book about his sister, Princess Diana. Pool/REUTERS

His conclusion: “In constitutional terms, a monarch must be able to distinguish personal affection from public authority. In human terms, one would hope that this distinction need not prevent a father from maintaining a relationship with his son and grandchildren.”

Stokes-Smith, asked whether Charles has become a laughing stock or whether people understand his difficulty as a father and grandfather, said simply: “I think the latter.”

Lagassé said Canadians “are likely to have a positive view of the King’s performance thus far,” thanks to the time he took to deliver the throne speech in Ottawa last year. Spence said the King and Queen bring “very positive energies to the Commonwealth and Canadian sovereignty,” and singled out the King’s confraternity exchange with Pope Leo XIV.

King Charles met the pope in Vatican City in 2025, before a historic joint prayer service in the Sistine Chapel. Handout/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/G

Don’t blame the Sussexes for the Commonwealth

Nobody thought Harry and Meghan were responsible for the decline of the Commonwealth, but only because they do not matter enough.

Cox said the Commonwealth “is an association of 56 independent countries, only 15 of which have Charles III as sovereign. It is not an extension of the British Royal Family.” Its real problems (resources, climate, small states, the consequences of colonial history) “are considerably more substantial than disagreements within the Royal Family.”

Critics have said Harry and Meghan’s public visits blur the line between working and non-working royals. Phil Noble/Reuters

Are New Zealanders fed up with the royals? Cox distinguishes “between indifference, disapproval of particular members of the Royal Family, and opposition to constitutional monarchy.” The questions about the monarchy’s future there, he says, “are not reducible to Harry and Meghan.”

Spence put it another way. The Harry and Meghan saga, he said, has less influence on the essence of the Commonwealth than what he called the joyous William and Catherine “epic.”

The sound of silence

Then there were those who would not touch it. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association replied through Jeffrey Hyland, its communications manager, that the secretary-general, Stephen Twigg, “is not available to participate in this Podcast or to comment on the topics raised.”

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine to support injured war veterans taking part in his Invictus Games. Efrem Lukatsky/Efrem Lukatsky/ via Reuters

The high commissions of New Zealand, Malta, Bangladesh, Mozambique and Trinidad and Tobago sent automatic replies.

The last word goes to Spence, who signed off his second, longer email: “May the forest be with you.”

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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