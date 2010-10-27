Conan Dares NBC: Sue Me

CHEAT SHEET
Conan’s not finished messing with NBC: He tells Rolling Stone in a new interview that he’ll use characters like the Masturbating Bear—even if NBC threatens to sue him over intellectual-property rights. "If there’s something we did for a long time that we’ve established as ours, we’ll figure out a way to do it,” O’Brien says. “I won’t be denied my Masturbating Bear!” He also seems to be at peace over the Tonight Show fiasco. "There were times when I've told myself, 'Maybe I could have gone on and done The Tonight Show for 15 years, but never had the impact that I had doing those last six shows,' " O'Brien says. "So maybe that moment's a gift."