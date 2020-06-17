Confederate Statues Pulled Down Overnight in Houston, Richmond
Confederate statues in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, Virginia, were pulled down overnight on Tuesday as protesters worldwide rally against statues commemorating people involved in slavery and the Confederacy. The statue in Texas, called the “Spirit of the Confederacy,” was removed by the city. It was one of two statues in Houston scheduled to be removed before Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. The statue is set to be moved to the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The Richmond statue was torn down by protesters, marking the third Confederate statue and the fourth overall to come down in this manner. More than 150 protesters had marched to the park where the Richard Howitzers Monument had stood, demanding that the statue be removed before ultimately pulling it down themselves with rope.